ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. децембра преселєла ше до вичносци

АВРЕЛИЯ ҐАДНЯНСКИ
народзена Гербут

(1940–2020)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ню навики буду чувац єй наймилши
Най спочива у мире Божим!
