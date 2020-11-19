ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. новембра занавше нас зохабела наша мила тета

АЛЕКСАНДРА ЛЕСЯ ТИМКО

(1935–2020)
з Вербасу

Вше будземе паметац твою доброту и вично будзеш у наших шерцох. Оксана, Таня и Иван зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
