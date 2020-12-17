ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. децембра преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац и баба

АНА БЕЛАК
народзена Новта

(1938–2020)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох навики ю буду чувац синове – Юлин зоз дзецми Саню и Олю, и Славко зоз дзецми Андрейом и Даряном
Най спочива у мире Божим!
