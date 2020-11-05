СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешол смутни рок як ши вецей нє зоз нами

АНА КОВАЧ НЯРАДИ

(1934–2019)
з Вуковару

З любову и почитованьом памятку на це чува родзина зоз Нового Саду, Руского Керестура, Вербасу, Миклошевцох и Нємецкей
Спочивай у мире Божим!
