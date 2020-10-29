СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дна 30. октобра наполнєли ше 3 смутни роки як нас занавше зохабела

ВАЛЕНТИНА ВИНАЇ

(1972–2017)
з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки на це чуваю твойо наймилши – супруг Велимир, шестра Сенка и брат Силва з фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
