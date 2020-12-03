ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. новембра преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР БУЧКО

(1952–2020)
з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на це навики буду чувац – син Владимир зоз супругу Сенку, та мили унуки Сани и Мелиса
Спочивай у мире Божим!
