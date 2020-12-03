ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. новембра занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР БУЧКО

(1952–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Твою любов и доброту нїґда нє забуду твойо наймилши – дзивка Биляна зоз супругом Дадом, и унукове Леон и Оґи Занавше це будземе чувац у наших шерцох.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
