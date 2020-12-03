ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. новембра 2020. року преселєл ше до вичносци

ВЛАДИМИР БУЧКО

(1952–2020)
з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом памятку у своїх шерцох навики будзе чувац супруга Радмила зоз дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!
