ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. новембра преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР БУЧКО

(1952–2020)
з Руского Керестура

З любову и подзековносцу памятки у своїх шерцох навики буду чувац – син Желько зоз супругу Весну, унуки Ребека зоз Деяном и Родерик
Спочивай у мире Божим!
