Дня 31. октобра наполня ше 4 роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили кум

ВЛАДИМИР ТИРКАЙЛА – Тики

(1959–2016)
з Руского Керестура

Найкрасши памятки на ньго чуваю кумово Хомово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
