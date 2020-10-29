СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 31. октобра наполня ше штири жалосни роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ТИРКАЙЛА

(1959–2016)
з Руского Керестура

Памятку на твою любов, доброту и пожертвованосц вично будземе чувац у своїх шерцох. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
