ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. октобра 2020. року нас занавше зохабел наш мили брат и бачи

ВЛАДИМИР ХОДАК

(12. XI 1946 – 18. X 2020)
з Руского Керестура

Ожалосцена шестра Меланка, шовґор Дюра и їх дзеци и унуки
Спочивай у мире Божим!
