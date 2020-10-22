ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. октобра 2020. року нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ХОДАК

(12. XI 1946 – 18. X 2020)
з Руского Керестура

Ожалосцена супруга Фемка, син Славко, нєвеста Єлена и унук Максим
Спочивай у мире Божим!
