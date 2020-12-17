СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. децембра наполнює ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга, мац и баба

ГЕЛЕНА ДУДАШ

(1956–2019)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на єй любов и доброту навики чуваю супруг Владимир, син Александар зоз супругу Снежану, син Деян зоз супругу Ясну, син Желько зоз супругу Марияну, та унуки – Андєлина, Аурора, Елеонора, Антония и Теодора
Най спочива у мире Божим!
