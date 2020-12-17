СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. децембра наполнєли ше 5 роки як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила мац

ГЕЛЕНА САБАДОШ

(1929–2015)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки у своїх шерцох на вас чуваю – син Славко зоз супругу Гелену
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
