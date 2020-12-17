СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. децембра наполнєли ше 5 роки як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила баба и прабаба

ГЕЛЕНА САБАДОШ

(1929–2015)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох вас чуваю унука Арияна зоз Йоелом, унука Андрея зоз Слободаном, та праунучата – Никола, Лана и Доминик
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest