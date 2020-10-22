ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. октобра занавше нас зохабела наша мила

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)

З любову и подзекованосцу у своїх памяткох вично будземе чувац твою безгранїчну любов и доброту. Твоя шестра Таня зоз супругом Янком и дзецми – Терезку, Давидом, Андрейом и Кристинку
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest