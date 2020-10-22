ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. октобра 2020. року нєсподзивано нас зохабела наша мила дзивка

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Мила Геленко, нє можеме вериц же ши нас занавше зохабела у велькей жалосци. Вично будзеш жиц у наших шерцох, думкох и молитвох. Дзекуєме ци за шицки хвильки хтори ши з нами препровадзела и старала ше о нас. Спочивай у мире Божим!
Твойо жалосни родичи
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest