ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. октобра 2020. року нєсподзивано ме зохабела моя мила супруга

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Мила моя, барз вельки боль випровадзиц свойо наймилше на остатню драгу. Твой супруг Елемир
Спочивай у мире Божим!
