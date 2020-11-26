СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. новембра наполнєли ше 40 жалосни днї як нас нєсподзивано зохабела у велькей жалосци наша мила дзивка

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Геленко, час преходзи, а ти нам вше баржей хибиш, алє смуток и боль занавше останю у наших думкох, молитвох и красних памяткох. Навики ожалосцени твойо родичи Тиркайлово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
