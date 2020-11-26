СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. новембра наполнєли ше 40 днї як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Остали и тирваю красни памятки на Геленку, велька подзековносц и молитви за спокой у мире Божим. Михайло, Анкица и Доротеа Рамач
Вичная памят!
