СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. новембра наполнєли ше 40 днї як ше преселєла до вичносци моя нєвеста

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки на ню вично будзе чувац оцец Янко Рамачов
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest