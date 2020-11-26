СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. новембра наполнєли ше 40 днї як нє з нами наша мила

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)
з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом, памятку на твою доброту будзе чувац шестра Таня зоз супругом Янком и дзецми: Терезку, Давидом, Андрейом и Кристинку
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest