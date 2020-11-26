СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. новембра 2020. року наполнєли ше 40 днї як ше до вичносци преселєла моя мила супруга

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Пошла ши нєсподзивано. З любову и почитованьом памятку на тебе чувам у своїм шерцу. Твой супруг Елемир
Спочивай у мире Божим!
