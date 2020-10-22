ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. октобра нас занавше зохабела наша мила

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ

(1965–2020)

З любову и почитованьом навики красни памятки на це буду чувац кумово Джуджарово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest