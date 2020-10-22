ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. октобра 2020. року занавше нас зохабела

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки на це навики буду чувац Олексово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
