ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Моєй милей нєвести

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Твою доброту, нєсебичну помоц вично будзем чувац у своїм шерцу. Оцец Янко Рамачов
Спочивай у мире Божим!
