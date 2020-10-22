ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. октобра занавше нас зохабела наша мила кума

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ

(1965–2020)

Ище вше нє можеме вериц же то наисце правда... Остала пражнїна... Ношела ши у себе жридло красних чувствох, була вше щирого шерца и розширених рукох. Подзековни зме же зме од тебе могли учиц яки чловек треба же би у живоце бул. Вично у шерцох ноша памятки кумово Миґо и Натка, як и кумчата Андрей, Алексей и Адриана з Борисом
Спочивай у мире Божим!
