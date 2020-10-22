ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. октобра занавше нас зохабела наша мила

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)

З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на це навики буду чувац – Шимково, Сератличово, Тиркайлово, Пашово, Медєшово, Пашово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
