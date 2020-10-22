ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. октобра занавше нас зохабела наша мила шестринїца

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)

Шицки зме це барз любели и нїґда це нє забудземе. Боль за тобу вельки и вично це будземе паметац. Братняци и шестринїци – Михайло, Елемир и Владо Шимково; Живко и Силвия Сератличово; Михайло, Терезка и Кристиян Тиркайлово; Лидия и Владо Пашово; Ґенчо и Иван Медєшово; Яким и Михайло Пашово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
