ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. октобра занавше нас зохабела наша мила

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)

З любову и почитованьом, красни памятки на це буду чувац бачи Михал и андя Натала Колошняйово з дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!
