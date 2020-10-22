ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. октобра нєсподзивано нас зохабела наша мила тета

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)

Мила наша тето, дзекуєме ци на твоєй любови, сцерпезлївосци и на шицким цо ши нас научовала. Вично будзеш жиц у наших шерцох! Твойо наймилши – Терезка, Давид, Андрeй и Кристинка Катоново
Най це ангели чуваю!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest