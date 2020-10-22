ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. октобра 2020. року. Жалосна вистка. Геленка умарла. Нє можем вериц.

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ

(1965–2020)

Дзекуєм за твою доброту, сцерпезлївосц и потримовку. Дзекуєм ци за шицко. Твоя доброта и мили ошмих останю занавше запаметани. Наташа, Милe, Лена и Лука Зеличово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
