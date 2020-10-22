ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей милей

ГЕЛЕНКИ РАМАЧ

(1965–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Нашмеяна и щира занавше ши у наших молитвох и думкох. Мижо, Анкица и Доротеа Рамач
У надїї воскресеня!
