ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ДИЕҐУ АРМАНДУ МАРАДОНИ

(1960–2020)

Дзекуєме ци за майсторски чаривни хвильки на фодбалским терену. Твойо вирни руски навияче
Спочивай у мире Божим!
