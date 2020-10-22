СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. октобра наполнєли ше 7 роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили супруг, оцец и шовґор

ДЮРА ЮГИК

(1949–2013)
з Руского Керестура

Памятку на ньго навики буду чувац супруга Марча, син Бранко зоз супругу Сандру, як и нина Ганча Надьова
Спочивай у мире Божим!
