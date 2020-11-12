ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. новембра 2020. року преселєла ше до вичносци моя супруга

ЕУФЕМИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Жилник

(1940–2020)

Дзекуєм ци за препровадзени 61 рок малженского живота у заєднїцкей роботи, потримовки и медзисобним порозуменю. Супруг Славо
Най спочива у мире Божим!
