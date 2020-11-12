ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей мацери

ЕУФЕМИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Жилник

(1940–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Шицких ши нас пожертвовано учела и унапрямйовала у каждей хвильки же бизме були у медзисобней любови и злагоди. Твойо дзеци: син Мижо зоз супругу Оленку, дзивка Марча зоз супругом Славком и дзивка Терезка зоз супругом Мижом
Най спочива у мире Божим!
