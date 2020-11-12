ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей свахи хтора ше преселєла до вичносци 6. новембра

ЕУФЕМИЯ НАДЬ

(1940–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Од сватових Рацмишкових, Маци и Янка
Най спочива у мире Божим!
