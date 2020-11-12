ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей прабаби Феми

ЕУФЕМИЯ НАДЬ

(1940–2020)

Хтора нас вше зоз ошмихом и радосцу дочековала и випровадзала, дзекуєме на сцерпезлївосци и любови. Твойо праунучата: Давид, Виктор, Сара, Тони, Адиона, Киара, Леон, Уна и Ана
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
