ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Своєй милей баби Феми

ЕУФЕМИЯ НАДЬ

(1940–2020)

Дзекуєме же ши нас вше чувала, бавела ше з нами, хтора нас вигосцовала, учела нас робиц и совитовала же бизме ше вше медзисобно почитовали. Твойо унучата: Мирко зоз супругу Таню, Аня, Андрий, Мая зоз супругом Тибийом, Филип, Марина, Матей и Ана
Най спочива у мире Божим!
