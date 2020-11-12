ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. новембра занавше нас зохабела моя мила и добра шестра

ЕУФЕМИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Жилник

(1940–2020)
з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ню навики будзе чувац шестра Иринка зоз супругом Славом
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest