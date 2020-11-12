ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. новембра преселєла ше до вичносци наша андя

ЕУФЕМИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Жилник

(1940–2020)
з Руского Керестура

У красних памяткох навики вас буду чувац Надьордьво, Юлин зоз супругу Любку и сином Борисом
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest