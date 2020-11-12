ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. новембра до вичносци пошла моя мила шестра

ЕУФЕМИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Жилник

(1940–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Мила шестро, вично будзеш жиц у моїм шерцу, думкох и молитвох. Спочивай у мире Божим! Вичная памят, блажени покой.
Остатнї поздрав од шестри Етели Папуґовей
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest