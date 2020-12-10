ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. децембра 2020. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила кума

ЕУҐЕНИЯ ОРОС

(1949–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки з любову и почитованьом будземе чувац на тебе. Кумово Бучково Владимир и Леона, як и кумчата Сенка и Славко зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
