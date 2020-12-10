ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. децембра преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац

ЕУҐЕНИЯ ОРОС

(1949–2020)

Твою мацеринску любов вично будземе ношиц у своїх шерцох. Дзивка Весна зоз супругом Драґом, и унуки – Виктория, Катарина и Валентина
Спочивай у мире Божим!
