ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. децембра преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац

ЕУҐЕНИЯ ОРОС

(1949–2020)

Твою мацеринску любов нє заменї нїч, навики будзеш у наших шерцох. Дзивка Ясна, и унуки Инес и Анастазия
Спочивай у мире Божим!
