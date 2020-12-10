ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. децембра преселєла ше до вичносци моя мила

ЕУҐЕНИЯ ОРОС
народзена Орос у Миклошевцох

(1949–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Дзекуєм ци за нєсебичну любов и потримовку през 46 роки заєднїцкого малженского живота. Вично будзеш у моїм шерцу. Твой супруг Юлин
Спочивай у мире Божим!
