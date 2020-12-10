ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей милей Ґенки

ЕУҐЕНИЯ ОРОС


Вше ши нам з радосцу дзвери отверала. Дзекуєме ци. Славко, Сенка и Мирко Оросово
Вичная памят!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest