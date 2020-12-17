ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 9. децембра преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила

ИРИНА МУДРИ

(1928–2020)


Красни памятки на ню вично буду чувац Анґела и Юлин Джуньово зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest